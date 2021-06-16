After Southwest Airlines cancellations and delays, passengers relieved planes are flying again

Southwest says it had to cancel 500 flights nationwide Tuesday because of a system outage.

ATLANTA — Southwest Airlines planes are back in the air after two days of canceled and delayed flights due to a system outage.

The technology problems began Monday night and also impacted Delta and Alaska Airlines.

Southwest says it had to cancel 500 flights nationwide Tuesday because of that outage. According to flight-tracking site FlightAware, more than 1,290 flights were delayed that day, too.

While the ground stop was lifted Tuesday, passengers say they have seen and felt the consequences. Including first-time flyer Camilla Salim.

"We did stop a gentleman and asked him and he just said it's delayed for a day or two," Salim said. "We might have to get another hotel, another car to rent, or something like that. I'm really thinking of getting a car and driving home 'cuz St. Louis is just nine hours away."

While Salim tried all day to fly out of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, other passengers like Filo Castore, are trying to find a way into Atlanta. He documented his long journey via videos and sent them to 11Alive.

"We're back on the plane after almost four hours," he said in his first video. "We had to de-plane... system-wide outage. Now we're back in our seat. A lot of energy, good energy on board."

About an hour later, he sent another video.

"We're still waiting for them to work. No idea what's going on. They're not saying anything," he said, frustrated. "I'm afraid they're going to cancel this flight after 5 to 6 hours of waiting. No car rentals available in Jackson, Mississippi. Nowhere to go."

Castore said he tried saving $100 by taking a one-stop flight with Southwest. He made it back to Atlanta after waiting six hours and expressed his frustrations on Twitter but did say, however, he will give the airline another shot.

Southwest Airlines said it canceled flights and implemented ground stops because an issue prevented it from receiving weather information, necessary to operate flights.

Salim said the airline rebooked her for the following morning and put her up in a hotel. She said they would offer her a free flight in the future.

She was standing in line right behind Montisha Brown who does not like to fly. Tuesday's flight would've been her third time on an airplane.

"It's just frustrating. Period. That's it," she said. It's frustrating, it's an inconvenience. I have to stand here, now I have to figure out when I'm going to get home. They don't know if I have business at home, they don't know anything about me and to just change my flight after I've paid my money?"

Her friend, Bertina Berry, went with her to the airport to help her figure out the situation.

"She's had surgery on her knees so we had wheelchair reserved, we proceeded to the check-in counter and we typed in and were notified that she's not only - with her being a nervous flyer - not going directly to Chicago, but she was also rerouted through Cleveland, Ohio."