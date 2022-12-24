Black ice left on metro Atlanta roads on Christmas Eve

Crews are working around the clock to make restorations, but in the meantime, it is important to take extra caution while driving.

ATLANTA — Anyone heading out to do some last-minute shopping before the Sunday holiday, be aware of the potential for black ice on the roadways in metro Atlanta.

As an arctic blast sweeps through the area, it has caused the roads to ice up, making for potentially dangerous driving conditions.

In addition to the icy roads, there have also been reports of power outages throughout the region. There are still thousands without power this Christmas Eve morning. Crews are working around the clock to make restorations, but in the meantime, it is important to take extra caution while driving.

Here are some tips from the Wettermark Keith law firm on how to stay safe on the roads today:

Slow down when driving on icy roads to reduce your chances of getting into a crash.

If your wheels lock up, remove your foot from the gas, gently pump the brakes, and turn the steering wheel in the direction, you want to go to regain control.

Do not let ice stick to your windshield, and immediately turn your defrost on if this happens to you while driving.

In addition to these tips, Triple AAA recommends taking the following precautions when heading out on the chilly roadways today and through the holiday weekend: