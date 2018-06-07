An coming cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms this afternoon through Saturday afternoon.

This may make for a messy commute but we will be rewarded with a bit more comfortable conditions by the end of the weekend.

Isolated storms look to first start developing this afternoon before storm coverage and intensity increases into the evening.

While organized severe weather is not expected, some storms may be strong and turn severe. Damaging wind gusts and hail will be the concerns.

Saturday looks a little soggy as well with scattered showers and storms.

As the front pushes further south into central and southern Georgia on Sunday, the rain will follow suit.

Isolated storms will be possible Sunday but it will be an overall less humid and cooler day.

The reprieve from the humidity is short lived as moisture returns next week.

