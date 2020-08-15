x
Fire tornado: California NWS issues tornado warning for fire whirl

A strange phenomenon occurred amid California wildfires on Saturday.
This Saturday, July 8, 2017, photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department shows a large fire whirl developing from erratic winds.

LOYALTON, Calif. — A tornado warning issued early Saturday afternoon in Lassen County, California, was no average tornado warning. 

This warning was for a fire whirl, which is a rapidly rotating column of air that looks and acts like a tornado but is produced by a wildfire. These can be extremely dangerous, though typically stationary during their lifespan. 

This particular vortex was produced by a rotating pyrocumulonimbus cloud in the Loyalton Fire in northern California. 

As of Saturday evening, the Loyalton Fire had grown to 2000 acres and is not contained.

