Heavy rain causes flooding, multiple wrecks on metro Atlanta interstates | Live updates

ATLANTA — As rain continues to pour down across metro Atlanta, drivers making their way home from work in the rush hour should expect delays due to flooding and several wrecks across multiple interstates.

According to the 11Alive StormTrackers, people could see scattered showers and thunderstorms on and off on Wednesday, then high rain chances will continue for Thursday before the rain chances are lower on Friday.

The National Weather Service had previously issued a flood watch notice which stated, "Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas."

Follow below for updates:

Live updates

5:06 p.m. | The flash flood warning for metro Atlanta has been canceled.

4 p.m. | All lanes of I-85 South have reopened at Lenox Road and Cheshire Bridge Road after a crash closed all lanes for about 45 minutes.

3:35 p.m. | Flooding on I-285 closed all lanes for roughly 30 minutes at the northbound exit to I-20. Georgia Department of Transportation said all lanes reopened at 3:35 p.m.

3:20 p.m. | A jack-knifed tractor trailer in the median on I-75 South had multiple lanes closed on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened north of North Marietta Parkway. Traffic cameras initially showed three left lanes blocked by the tractor trailer, with drivers moving through the two right lanes.

2:35 p.m. | A flash flood warning has now been issued for parts of Fulton, Cobb, Gwinnett and DeKalb counties until 8:30 p.m. tonight. That includes Atlanta and other cities such as Smyrna, Mableton, Decatur and Snellville.

It follows on a flood watch issued earlier today for much of the area.

12:50 p.m. | A flood watch was issued Wednesday afternoon for Atlanta, north Fulton, Gwinnett County, Clayton County and elsewhere in the region.

The flood watch will remain in effect until 8 p.m. on Friday night.