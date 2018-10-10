4:11 p.m. - School districts closed so far include:

Jasper County

Monroe County

Georgia Military College campuses - Augusta, Dublin, Eastman, Madison, Milledgeville and Sandersville.

All after school activities for Henry County schools have been canceled for Wednesday, Oct. 10. The afterschool enrichment program will remain open.

3:53 p.m. - The University of North Georgia Oconee campus will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday due to severe weather. Classes and activities after 4 p.m. are canceled for Oct. 10 and all day Thursday, Oct. 11.

