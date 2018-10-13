Secretary of State Brian Kemp plans on touring the election offices in areas affected by Hurricane Michael in Georgia.

Election Day is set for Tuesday Nov. 6.

One of the places on Kemp's tour is Seminole County. This is the same area where an 11-year-old girl was killed during the storm.According to Seminole County EMA Director Travis Brooks, a tree fell on her grandmother's home. The county's coroner identified Sarah Radney as the victim. Authorities said she was killed when a portable carport fell on the home.

Kemp also plans on visiting Lee, Dougherty, Miller, and Early counties Saturday to assess the impact on the state's election infrastructure.

"In the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, it is critical to assess the storm’s impact on Georgia’s election infrastructure and plan for the start of early in-person voting next week," Kemp said. "My office remains in ongoing communications with Governor Nathan Deal’s office and first responders to grasp the full extent of the damage, but I want to see firsthand what we can do to lend assistance to the election workforce. Once I meet with local leaders, I will have a better understanding of their needs and work with federal, state, and regional partners to deploy the necessary resources to those areas."

Absentee by mail voting is already underway for the November election. Early in-person voting is set to run October 15 through November 2.

