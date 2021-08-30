Their shed, located near Lake Pontchartrain, reportedly had several feet of water inside of it due to Hurricane Ida's storm surge.

SLIDELL, La. — A Slidell man was attacked by an alligator during Hurricane Ida and hasn't been seen since.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's office, a 71-year-old man was in his shed on Avery Drive when his wife said she heard a commotion.

Their shed is located near Lake Pontchartrain and reportedly had several feet of water inside of it due to Hurricane Ida's storm surge.

Deputies said the woman saw her husband being attacked by an alligator. She pulled him away from the gator before running to call for help.

STPSO says foul play is not suspected, but they are continuing to investigate. We’ve been speaking with neighbors who say large alligators approach people often because they sometimes feed them. https://t.co/EHxxgBdvaL — Erika Ferrando WWLTV (@ErikaFerrandoTV) August 31, 2021

Due to the high waters and Hurricane Ida knocking out the cell service, the woman was forced to take a boat to go find help. When she returned, her husband was missing

Police said they searched for about six hours for the man, but couldn't find him. Neighbors said large alligators are familiar to the area because some residents feed them.