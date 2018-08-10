The National Hurricane Center in Miami is tracking Tropical Storm Michael, which formed from a tropical depression in the Caribbean Sea on Sunday.

Forecasters expect the tropical storm to become a hurricane on Monday. It could strengthen to a Category 2 hurricane by the time it approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida by Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Watches and Hurricane Watches have been issued for portions of the Gulf Coast from Alabama-Mississippi border to Tampa Bay, Florida.

Tropical Storm Michael: Spaghetti Models

Each line represents a computer model and its best "guess" as to where the center of the storm will go. When plotted together on a map, the flowing together of the multiple models appear like strands of spaghetti -- hence the name, "spaghetti models."

Tropical Storm Michael: Current Forecast Cone

On its current path, Tropical Storm Michael is projected to move northward past the Yucatan Peninsula and into the Gulf of Mexico by late Sunday afternoon or Sunday evening.

Further strengthening is forecast as it moves northward across the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to become a hurricane by Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Michael: Current Satellite Map

Interests along the northeastern and central Gulf Coast areas are advised to monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Michael.

