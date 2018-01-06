Thunderstorms are possible for parts of metro Atlanta Friday.

RISK

We will have a 50 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. There is a chance for some isolated severe thunderstorms that could have hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes.

AREAS AFFECTED

There is an enhanced risk for the central and southern parts of Floyd County. Troup, Meriweather, and South Fulton counties are also under an enhanced risk.

Athens and the areas east are under a slight risk. The northern most counties are under a marginal risk.

TIMING

Areas north of Atlanta could see showers and thunderstorms begin around 3 p.m. In the metro Atlanta area, expect to see the storms move in around 6 p.m to 8 p.m. Storms will head South around 9 p.m.

