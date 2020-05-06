Live updates | Possible strong storms in north Georgia on Friday

Refresh this story for updates.

ATLANTA — The 11Alive StormTrackers are watching an area of scattered strong thunderstorms across portions of north Georgia on Friday afternoon.

There is a low chance that some of the storms may reach severe limits as they pass through the region. Stronger to more severe storms are expected to remain to our west, into portions of Alabama.

Meanwhile, down in the Gulf of Mexico, we are also watching Tropical Depression Cristobal, which is expected to strengthen into a Tropical Storm on Friday night.

11:20 am | A Significant Weather Advisory for portions of Walton and Gwinnett counties have been issued until 11:45 a.m.

At 11:13 a.m., a strong thunderstorm was located over Grayson, or near Lawrenceville, moving east at 20 mph.

