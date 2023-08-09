President Biden approves disaster declaration for Georgia after Idalia

State, eligible local governments, and select private nonprofit organizations can receive assistance with debris removal and emergency work at a shared cost.

ATLANTA — Georgians in areas affected by Hurricane Idalia can now request federal assistance following President Joe Biden's disaster declaration approval for the state.

Funding is available for people in Cook, Glynn and Lowndes counties. FEMA said that those affected can request grants for "temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster."

State, eligible local governments, and select private nonprofit organizations can receive assistance with debris removal and emergency work at a shared cost. This includes direct federal aid for public assistance to those impacted by Hurricane Idalia in Cook, Glynn and Lowndes counties.