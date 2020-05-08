Strong storms moving across metro Atlanta and north Georgia

Refresh this story for updates.

ATLANTA — The 11Alive StormTrackers are monitoring scattered strong showers and storms moving across parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia Wednesday afternoon.

According to Chief Meteorologist Chris Holcomb, some scattered storms with heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning has been moving across the city of Atlanta and parts of Fulton, Clayton and DeKalb counties, with other areas expected through the afternoon and early evening hours.

Parts of northeast Georgia are under a Level 1 risk for severe weather, so it is not out of the question for a stray storm to reach severe limits closer to metro Atlanta.

Remember that rain I just told you about in my previous post? This is what it did in South Atlanta. StormTracker Kristen sent this in from the Jonesboro Rd area. She said after taking the picture, she started looking for sandbags. #Storm11 pic.twitter.com/S6G4UDIuso — ChrisHolcomb11Alive (@ChrisHolcomb) August 5, 2020

This storm in the city has some heavy rain, 40mph winds and frequent lightning. It's impacting Fulton, north Clayton, and SW DeKalb. It's moving NE at 10mph. #Storm11 pic.twitter.com/WnzOmypFuW — ChrisHolcomb11Alive (@ChrisHolcomb) August 5, 2020

