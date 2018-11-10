ATLANTA -- A tornado officially touched down in Atlanta on Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

According to National Weather Service Chief Meteorologist Keith Spellman, an EF-0 tornado hit the Capitol View area of Atlanta during a tornado warning around 7 p.m. The storm rating means that winds were between 65 and 85 mph.

It was one of a handful of tornadoes reported around the state. Spellman also confirmed that strong winds further south in Crawford County were also from a tornado. That tornado was at least an EF 1 which would have winds up to 110 mph. However, further investigation could rank it as high as an EF 2 with over 110 mph winds. The storm reportedly caused damage to several homes in the area.

A third suspected tornado in Seminole County, Georgia is connected to a child's death. Sarah Radney was identified by the county's coroner on Thursday. She was killed when a portable carport fell on her home during a tornado associated with the hurricane.

The tornadoes touched down as Michael, a Category 3 hurricane that eventually became a tropical storm, cut through the heart of the state overnight, Wednesday.

