6 TV shows & movies with ties to Georgia to watch in August

Here's where to watch.

ATLANTA — In need of a new show to binge or movie to fire up on a night in?

Look no further than these six television series and movies to check out in August with ties to Georgia. All of these are mentioned on the state's tourism and travel website.

Secret Headquarters

What's it about?: The family action flick follows a young kid who discovers that hiding beneath his house is actually the secret layer of a superhero, played by Owen Wilson.

Where can I watch: The movie is currently available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

Day Shift

What's it about?: The Netflix action movie stars Jamie Foxx as a pool cleaner who secretly works as a vampire exterminator. While primarily set in Los Angeles, the film did interior scenes on sound stages in Gwinnett County, as well as one scene near Gwinnett Place Mall. Dave Franco and Snoop Dogg also star in film.

Where can I watch: The movie is currently available to stream exclusively through Netflix.

Tales of the Walking Dead

What's it about?: While the flagship show wraps up its run this fall, fans of AMC's zombie apocalypse series still have plenty of options to get their undead fix. The newest series set in the "Walking Dead" universe will actually be an anthology, with each episode focusing on a new set of characters with a new story.

Where can I watch: The series debuts on AMC Aug. 14 and will air every Sunday for six weeks. If you don't have cable, you can watch by signing up for the AMC+ streaming service.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

What's it about?: The latest television series set in the Marvel universe stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a single lawyer in her 30s whose life becomes a lot more complicated when she begins turning into a green-skinned giant. For those unfamiliar with this comic-book character; yes, she is related to the Bruce Banner - the lovable scientist who himself turns into a raging green beast whenever anger strikes. Actor Mark Ruffalo will also be reprising his roll as the Hulk from the "Avengers" films.

Where can I watch: The series premiers Aug. 18 exclusively on Disney+. From there, new episodes will drop every Thursday.

Archer (season 13)

What's it about?: The long running animated comedy series follows the misadventures of a dysfunctional super-spy - think James Bond but with way more of a drinking problem and a love for Kenny Logins - and the intelligence agency of wacky characters he works with. The series is produced out of Floyd County Productions, an Emmy-winning animation studio located in Atlanta.

Where can I watch?: The animated comedy series returns to FXX on Aug. 24. From there, new episodes will air each week on Wednesdays.

Samaritan

What's it about?: Another movie about a young kid discovering a superhero in his neighborhood, though this time with a grittier tone than "Secret Headquarters," mentioned above. This one stars Sylvester Stallone as the titular hero, who now lives in hiding, until rising crime convinces him the city just might need his help once again.