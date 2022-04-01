DJs, musicians to broadcast music live from shipping container on Atlanta BeltLine

It's part of an Art on the Atlanta BeltLine installation.

ATLANTA — Get used to seeing a DJ jamming out to some tunes on the Atlanta BeltLine.

Starting Friday, musicians and DJs will broadcast music live on A/V Radio from a shipping container on the BeltLine.

According to a spokesperson with the station, A/V Radio is "a freeform, uncensored platform for musicians and DJs to express their unique tastes not readily available in mainstream radio."

It is part of an Art on the Atlanta BeltLine installation in partnership with A/V radio by Ree De La Vega, Dash.Studio, and Arc Design. Arc Design is the agency that designed and converted the shipping container turned portable DJ booth.

They've set up shop on the BeltLine's Eastside Trail at 830 Willoughby Way NE and will start streaming music at 4 p.m. in front of droves of people walking by.

People can tune in to podcasts, DJ shows, and live music performances by listening to the speakers placed on the BeltLine, the free A/V Radio app, or the A/V Radio website. Shows will air via livestream Friday through Sunday, then will restream the remainder of the week.

People can expect to hear various genres of music, from disco, house, reggae, and soul to dance, hip-hop, techno, Vogue ballroom, and goth.

A spokesperson with Art on the BeltLine said people will also be able to participate in live chats with the DJ or musician in the booth.

"With A/V, Ree’s vision for independent radio fills an obvious niche in ATL, opting the public to engage with Atlanta’s legendary musical talent. The tech at A/V also provides an international reach (with the app) to access diverse genres, skirting all physical and conceptual boundaries," Dash.Studio creative director Courtney Hammond said.

Organizers said the A/V Radio calendar will include programs focused on mentorship and artistic development within the DJ community to "create a safe space for artists to expand their reach and ability."

"Serving as a tool for empowerment for its content providers and its listeners, it will include annual programming from various voices across Atlanta and the world. We believe that the amplification of diverse voices is the definition of empowerment and understanding.," a statement reads.