Mercedes-Benz Stadium opening first checkout-free concession stand

ATLANTA — As if The Benz wasn't already committed to its revolutionized fan experience, the stadium is now implementing its first-ever checkout-free concession stand.

Dubbed ATL Market, the new "grab and go" checkout method will allow fans to tap, insert or swipe their debit or credit card or phone payment in order to enter the market. Then, you just simply grab whatever food or drink you want and exit the market without needing to check out, AMB Sports + Entertainment announced in a statement on Thursday.

The high-tech concession stand market is designed to cut down on the wait time fans encounter in order for them to get back to their seats as quickly as possible. The market is located at the 100-level concourse between sections 123 and 124, the statement said.

Fans will be able to purchase packaged drinks, snacks, and still plenty of the low-priced concession items fans have raved about. Stadium officials said the long-term goal is to continue expanding the "frictionless food and beverage footprint" around the stadium.

"The technology is very sophisticated in the fact that it will only charge you for the things that you take out of the store with you, so if you pick up a beer, or you walk around the store, or you hand it to your brother, he puts it back, you don't get charged for it," a Mercedes-Benz Stadium official said.