Atlanta group to host their first fashion gala

The event promises a fusion of fashion, art, culture and education, aiming to elevate Atlanta's reputation in the fashion world.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — To place Atlanta firmly on the fashion map, Fulton County is gearing up for its first-ever fashion gala, "Face of Fashion," set to take place at the High Museum on Saturday.

Fashion enthusiasts can expect an extravagant seven-hour affair commencing at 7 p.m. at the High Museum, located at 1280 Peachtree St. NE. The gala's website boasts an array of attractions, including visual performances by groundbreaking artists, a seated dinner and a cocktail party. The glitz and glamour will continue into the night with a VIP star-studded after-party in the museum's atrium.

Event creator and creative director Lisa Nicole said she is excited for the upcoming event, especially when it comes to the economic impact.

"Fashion Week in New York City generates $877 million annually," Nicole said. "That's a lot of economic resources that could benefit Fulton County."

And the local government is on board, as well.

"Earlier, we told the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, award our funding of $3 million to artists and arts organizations in Fulton County," said David Emanuel, the director of Fulton County Arts and Culture.

"They really get behind the whole arts community," he added. "We're really excited to tap into old fashion this year and really bring it to the forefront."

Local designers, like Tracy Nicole, told 11Alive they are excited about the opportunity to showcase their collections in their hometown, saying the chance is "the dream becoming a reality."

The "Face of Fashion" gala is hoping to draw attention from both local and national fashion circles. Organizers hope that this event will be a catalyst for Atlanta's fashion scene, enticing industry leaders and publications to consider Atlanta as a premier fashion destination.

Tickets for this event are priced between $125 and $250.