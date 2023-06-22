Cast of Lake Lanier horror film share their favorite thing about new movie

The movie delves into the thrilling history of Oscarville, a town that once stood where Lake Lanier now resides.

Example video title will go here for this video

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Lake Lanier, one of Georgia's most notorious landmarks, is about to receive a spine-chilling treatment in an upcoming horror film.

The movie delves into the thrilling history of Oscarville, a town that once stood where Lake Lanier now resides. 11Alive’s Karys Belger had the opportunity to speak with the cast and crew about the highly anticipated project.

Actor John M. Johnson, who plays a pivotal role in the film, expressed his enthusiasm for telling the story of Lake Lanier and the remnants of the submerged town. Johnson revealed that his character, James, had been wrongfully accused, fueling his passion for the role.

"The anger is what kind of drove me because there was anger of this character. James had been wrongfully accused of something that he didn't do," Johnson said.

The teaser trailer offers a glimpse into the historical thriller set against the backdrop of Georgia. The film boasts true Georgia ties -- from the directors, crew, and several actors all hailing from the Peach State. The beauty of a local home serves as the haunting backdrop for the home.

The film's youngest star, Cumming’s own Riley Fuller, shared her excitement about taking on a scary role. While typically known for her bright and bubbly personality, Fuller found it enjoyable to immerse herself in the world of horror.

"It's more fun to be in them because if you're just watching, it's like, I already know it's not real and stuff, but then if I'm in it, it's like, 'Oh, this is so cool,'" Fuller said.

Director Will Eric Bush-Anderson and his wife Cindy hope that audiences will not only be entertained but also take away valuable lessons from the film.

"I feel like I want this movie to just open minds and bring awareness to what Oscarville once was," Will explained.

The couple delved deep into the history of the area during their research and discovered intriguing and unsettling aspects that further fueled their commitment to the project.