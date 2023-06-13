Woman attacks 25-year-old with rock, punches her: Hall County Sheriff's Office

Deputies have not found the attacker.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 25-year-old is recovering after violently getting smacked in the head by another woman, investigators said.

Hall County sheriff's deputies said the woman was struck on a dock at the Port of Indecision at Lake Lanier Islands. Her attacker's choice of weapon: a baseball-sized rock, deputies said.

Authorities were called to the dock Thursday around 9 p.m. by a security guard on the island's property. Deputies found the victim with a cut on her forehead.

According to deputies, the woman was riding on a jet ski with a friend who dropped her off on the dock while he went back to his boat. While the woman was waiting on her friend, another woman on the dock approached her wielding the large rock, striking her in the head, and then punched her, authorities said.

The victim does not know her attacker, deputies said.