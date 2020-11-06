'8 Can't Wait' Police Reform Campaign

Listen, educate yourself, and bring about change! Campaign Zero has organized a movement to bring immediate change to police departments.
Cara Kneer shared the eight policies of their #8CantWait project on 'Atlanta & Company.' Watch the full segment above to learn more about Campaign Zero's research to foster safer communities.
Find the latest updates on their website: https://8cantwait.org/
To find more resources to donate and support the struggle against police brutality, visit: https://www.thecut.com/article/george-floyd-protests-how-to-help-where-to-donate.html