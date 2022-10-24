Halloween Health Hazards

A Kaiser Permanente pediatrician offers valuable advice to ensure families have a safe Halloween.

Trick or treat safely this Halloween! Kaiser Permanente pediatricians Dr. Laura Farach and Dr. Jamie Griffin share scary health hazards parents should know about. Make sure you read the labels on all those sweet treats this year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, food allergies account for 35% to 50% of all cases of severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reactions that can occur in children and adults.

Check out the different colors of candy buckets, indicating trick-or-treaters with special needs:

Don't forget to wash your hands regularly to maximize protection from COVID-19. Dress the kids in bright and reflective costumes and masks that are able to see through clearly. When it comes to pumpkin carving, encourage children to draw the pattern but leave the knife work to adults. And before hitting the streets for candy, provide children with flashlights to provide greater visibility.