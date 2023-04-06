JPMorgan Chase & Co. to add 500 jobs in Atlanta

It's the largest local corporate expansion of recent months.

ATLANTA — JPMorgan Chase & Co. will hire 500 employees in Atlanta by 2025 and expand its hub in Buckhead by more than a floor. It's the largest local corporate expansion of recent months.

The financial services giant announced the commitment during the opening of a new Chase branch in Summerhill on Thursday. CEO Jamie Dimon was in attendance, who called Atlanta “a great, growing city" and confirmed the firm will add15 additional Chase branches in Atlanta over the next year, which will grow the company’s local workforce to 1,500 employees.

It's unclear how many jobs will work out of the Buckhead offices, but the new roles include tech-oriented jobs, including software engineers, developers and architects, along with other corporate and bank branch roles. The firm is also creating a phone-based personal wealth advisors team.