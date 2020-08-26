Atlanta woman advances in 'America’s Got Talent' competition

During Tuesday night’s episode, Rae sang a stunning rendition of “Hallelujah”. Her son Jerimiah cheered her on In the show’s virtual audience following the song.

ATLANTA — Go Cristina Rae!

The Atlanta resident is winning the hearts of judges and fans with another jaw-dropping performance on "America’s Got Talent."

During Tuesday night’s episode, she sang a stunning rendition of “Hallelujah”. Her son Jeremiah cheered her on in the show’s virtual audience following the performance. The judges were clearly impressed by the singer.

"Oh God, if there’s one word to describe what you just did, it was flawless," judge Howie Mandel said.

"When I listen to you, you sound to me like you’re already a recording artist. It’s so great. I feel like I’ve heard this song before but then you made it so yours — so unique. It’s spectacular," judge Sofia Vergara added.

Rae received praise from the audience too, just like when she received the coveted Golden Buzzer earlier this summer.

Overwhelmed with emotion, she dropped to her knees. Then her young son came out to celebrate, and their story has resonated with the show’s audience ever since.

Originally from Nashville, Rae explained before the performance that while she was pregnant with Jeremiah, she was essentially homeless, living out of her car.

"This will change my life by putting us in a home - my own home not just in family situations," she said. "And I want him to have his own room. I want us to live in our home, not a house."

Rae’s fate will be determined in Wednesday night’s results show. Check out her awesome performance here.