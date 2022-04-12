6 TV shows and movies with Georgia ties to watch in April

Here's where to watch.

ATLANTA — In need of a new show to binge or movie to fire up on a Friday night?

Look no further than these six television series and movies to check out in April with ties to Georgia..

Atlanta (Season 3)

*Yes, technically Donald Glover's acclaimed Emmy-winning series made its return last month after a four year hiatus but with the season not even halfway finished, there's still time to catch up.

What's it about?: More like, what isn't "Atlanta" about? Part of the thrill and excitement of Glover's series is never quite knowing where it go any week. In any given episode, the show can follow any character, as well as seamlessly flip from comedy to drama, with even the occasionally dash of horror, all while keeping with its uniquely surreal perspective.

But, if one had to pin down an overarching narrative for the show, it follows Glovers character (Earn) as he navigates the hip-hop world with his rapper cousin (played by Brian Tyree Henry). The series also star Oscar-nominee LaKeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz in the ensemble.

While this season has largely focused on the cast on-tour in Europe, there have been a couple one-off episodes set and shot within the Atlanta area.

Where can I watch: New episodes will air Thursdays at 10 p.m. on FX, though cord cutters can also watch new episodes on Hulu.

The Contractor

What's it about: While largely shot and set over in Europe, sections of this action thriller starring Chris Pine and Ben Foster were filmed here in the Peach State, per Georgia's tourism and travel site.

The film follows a discharged U.S. Special Forces sergeant (Pine) who joins a private contracting organization alongside his friend (Foster) to support his family. However, the job becomes increasingly dangerous while overseas on a covert mission.

Where can I watch: This one you'll have to leave the house to go see. Luckily, multiple theaters in the Atlanta metro area are playing the movie.

Woke (Season 2)

What's it about: Starring Lamorne Morris and Blake Anderson, the show follows a Black cartoon artist on the verge of mainstream success until an unexpected event changes his life, according to the show's bio on IMDb.

Where can I watch: New episodes of the show are available to watch on Hulu.

The First Lady

What's it about: The 10 episode miniseries will give viewers a look at the life of three impactful First Ladies throughout history, with an all star cast bringing the stories of these notable women to life.

Oscar-winner Viola Davis will be playing Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer will play Betty Ford, and Emmy-winner Gillian Anderson will play Eleanor Roosevelt.

Where can I watch: The series premiers on Sunday April 17 on Showtime. New episodes will air weekly.

The Survivor

What's it about: Ben Foster plays real life boxer Harry Haft, who fought as a prisoner in concentration camps during World War II. The film also follows Haft's career as a professional athlete in the years that followed, battling both legends such as Rocky Marciano, along with the horrific memories of his past.

Where can I watch: The movie will be available to watch on HBO and HBO Max starting on April 27.

Ozark (Season 4B)

What's it about: A financial advisor (Jason Bateman) from Chicago brings his family to the Ozarks in Missouri to launder money for the drug cartel. What could go wrong?

The series is one of the more notable to have shot in the metro Atlanta area over the last several years and will be finishing up the back half of its final season.