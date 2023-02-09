Baby goat with spinal disease walks a new life at Georgia animal sanctuary

Itty Bitty is full of energy.

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — There is a new goat rolling around town and she's just a kid with new wheels.

Despite her name, Itty Bitty has brought her big personality to TMMA Farms and Sanctuary in Walton County, Ga. The baby goat is recognizable by the brown markings on her face, her love of life and her wheelchair.

Itty Bitty, known first as Miracle, was born in December 2022 with a spinal disease similar to Spina bifida, which is when a spinal cord doesn't properly develop or close while in the womb. In best-case scenarios, surgery can help -- otherwise, treatment is focused on managing complications. This is Itty Bitty's case.

Sanctuary owners say a good friend called to tell them about Itty Bitty. An animal lover who wanted to help the baby goat found a way to get Itty Bitty in the sanctuary's care after bottle feeding and caring for the kid since she was born.

As Itty Bitty developed, it became clear she could not use her back legs and would get around by scooching on her bottom, caretakers said.

"(She) loves hugs, kisses and her bottle," the sanctuary wrote on a Facebook post. "She is strong, happy and wants to go!"

After just 24 hours in their care, the sanctuary had her fitted for her new wheels and she was ready to run.

Itty Bitty didn't waste any time, after two days in her wheelchair, she was running. Sanctuary owners said learning how to brake was a good lesson for the little goat to learn.

And now, no kidding around, Itty Bitty dances her way through aisles while making supply runs and follows sanctuary owners wherever they go.

The kid admittedly tires out sanctuary owners, according to a Facebook post, with them adding that they find solace during her daily two-hour naps. But once she wakes up, she's ready to go all over again -- and the sanctuary wouldn't have it any other way.