Meet Bleu | This Atlanta pup is ready to ruff it up at Puppy Bowl

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons may have fallen well short of their goal of getting back to the Super Bowl in 2023, but the city will still be well-represented in the festivities leading up to the big game -- most notably in the ever-pupular Puppy Bowl.

Meet Bleu. The 7-month-old Australian Shepherd is about to be introduced to the world on Sunday, not long after being saved off the streets by an Atlanta rescue shelter.

Bleu will get to showcase his future NFL prospects to the world as he looks to put on a highlight paw-formance in front of millions of viewers on Sunday. Despite the cute appearance, Bleu packs a mean bark on the football field that might make a ruff day for his opponents. Check out his highlight reel below:

Meet Bleu! | Vote in the Puppy Bowl Pupularity Playoffs Now Bleu is ready for RUFF! 🧡🏈 Which all-star are you rooting for? Make your pick in the #PuppyBowl Pupularity Playoffs now at PuppyBowl.com/Vote! #PuppyBowl kicks off Sunday, February 12 on Animal Planet. Posted by Animal Planet on Monday, January 23, 2023

The energetic puppy was saved by the rescue shelter FurEver I Love Atlanta, whose owner Beunca Gainor is Black and is one of only a handful of BIPOC rescuers in the U.S. that has founded a nonprofit animal rescue organization, according to the Companions and Animal for Reform and Equity (CARE).

“To have Bleu be featured in the Puppy Bowl is truly an honor," Gainor told CARE. "My passion is saving animals off the streets of Atlanta and helping the people in my community who don’t have resources for their pets. This just gives me validation that I am making a difference."

For those wondering if they can bring home the sweet four-legged friend, Bleu has already been adopted thanks to his newfound stardom across the country.

Despite that, Gainor and FurEver I Love Atlanta are still searching for new homes for more than a dozen dogs who are in need of a loving forever home. To view their Facebook page, you can click here.