National nonprofit brings therapy dogs to Spalding County schools after tornado devastated area

Maverick, Oliver and Cooper brought smiles to faces two weeks after the severe storms.

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Two weeks after tornadoes devastated Spalding County, a national nonprofit brought some tail-wagging friends to Griffin-Spalding County Schools to help brighten students' day Thursday.

HOPE Animal-Assisted Crisis Response brought three specially-trained dogs to three schools to help lift the spirits of children who are living in the aftermath of this month's onslaught of tornadoes.

More than 10 tornadoes were tracked in Georgia on Jan. 12, with Griffin, Spalding County being one of the hardest-hit areas. FEMA connected the district with HOPE to help bring comfort and encouragement to some of the youngest members of the community.

Maverick, Oliver and Cooper did just that.

The three dogs brought smiles to students at Atkinson, Jordan and Moore elementary schools.



"Students brushed their hands against the dogs' soft fur coats, giggled when the dogs rolled onto their bellies and were amazed when the dogs would let them shake their paws," organizers with the nonprofit said in a news release.

Children took a break from class to visit the comfort dogs, which was also a break from the day-to-day reality some of the students are experiencing after the severe weather.

