Heartwarming rescue: Georgia police officer saves fawn trapped in wire fence

On the afternoon of September 28th, Sgt. Scurr was on his way home when he heard an animal crying in distress on Old Friendship Church Road. He found a small deer with its head stuck in a fence. He retrieved bolt cutters and carefully cut the deer loose from the fence. Even though the deer didn't pause to say thank you, we're sure it's appreciative. Thanks, Sgt. Scurr. Job well done. #animalrescue #community #publicsafety #policeofficer