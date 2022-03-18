Are these goats yours? Milton Police try to find animals' owner

The animals wandered into someone's yard, police say.

MILTON, Ga. — A pair of goats tried to go on to greener pastures this week, and now Milton Police are trying to get them back home.

Policed assured they weren't kid-napped, the two wandered into a yard on New Providence Road by Dorris Road, according to a department Facebook post.

Though the goats butted into a yard, police said in the meantime they are safe.

"A lovely neighbor agreed to take them in for the time being until the owner could be found," officers said.

The escaped goats are mostly white with brown markings, according to photos. It seemed they were munching on leafy treats when they were discovered.