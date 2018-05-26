MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — Several dogs rescued from Murray County earlier this week are ready to find new homes.

The Atlanta Humane Society had to rescue more than five dozen dogs from a far north Georgia home Wednesday afternoon.

The group tells 11Alive that six of the dogs were healthy enough to find homes. Several of the six have already been adopted.

According to a spokesperson for the group, the owners were no longer able to care for the animals, and local authorities in Murray County called in the Humane Society to help rescue the dogs.

The staff says some of the dogs that need the most critical care are at the Howell Mill campus. Some of the animals have eye infections, heartworm, parasites, and severe mange.

The Humane Society also said one of the dogs has a disfigured limb.

For information on how to adopt the dogs, visit the Atlanta Humane Society.

(Photo: Atlanta Humane Society)

According to the rescue group, Murray County authorities are looking to press neglect charges against the owners.

If you want to see more pictures of some of the dogs rescued from Wednesday, click through the gallery below. (Mobile app users click here to view.)

PHOTOS : 60 dogs rescued from north Georgia property

