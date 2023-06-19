Zoo Atlanta sloth becomes dad to second infant on Father's Day

Cocoa, 30, welcomed his second baby with female Nutella, her first child.

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta is extending a "Happy Father's Day" to one of its sloths.

Cocoa, 30, welcomed his baby with female Nutella, her first child. This is Cocoa's second offspring, according to the zoo. Nutella held her baby for as close as 11 to 12 months, officials said.

“We are delighted about the birth of Nutella’s infant, especially on Father’s Day,” said Dr. Jennifer Mickelberg, the zoo's vice president of collections and conservation.

Sloth pregnancies are not easily confirmed, zoo officials said. They must have an ultrasound or X-ray to determine the pregnancy.

Zoo Atlanta also added that although the animals are infamous for being slow, their babies develop more rapidly and are born with full fur and teeth.

“Among mammals, sloths are unusual in almost every way. Our ability to share their adaptations with our Members and guests is one of the many ways we have of creating connections that help our visitors understand that Earth’s biodiversity is vast, many-layered, and deserving of our protection,” Mickelberg added.

Hoffman's two-toed sloths have wild populations where their habitats are threatened due to human activities. Sloths are also at risk of being electrocuted while they attempt to use power lines to travel, zoo officials added.

Another female sloth, Bonnie, is expecting an infant in the coming weeks. It would be the sloth's third newborn.

Nutella and her infant may be seen daily in KIDZone at the zoo's summer sloth habitat.

