Why seniors should file income tax returns early

With more than six million tax returns from last year still to be proceeded by the IRS, file early this year to speed refunds.

ATLANTA — With the new year in full swing, an alert for seniors on filing income tax returns. If you're getting a refund, file your taxes early and get professional help if you need it.

If you can, file electronically because your return will be processed faster than if you mail your taxes, according to the IRS.

Then, be patient.

The continuing COVID-19 Pandemic has trimmed staffing at the IRS, with more than six million returns from last year alone still having to be processed.

That means long delays for getting your return payment.

Don't wait until the last minute, file early and increase your chances for a quicker refund.