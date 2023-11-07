Atlanta becomes ninth Michelin Guide destination in North America

The highly anticipated Michelin Guide Atlanta will be unveiled in the upcoming fall.

ATLANTA — Atlanta, the vibrant heart of the South, has become the latest culinary hotspot to be recognized by the prestigious Michelin Guide.

The announcement came as Michelin and the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB) revealed the highly anticipated Michelin Guide Atlanta, set to be unveiled in the upcoming fall.

Renowned for their anonymity, the discerning Michelin Guide inspectors are already immersing themselves in Atlanta's culinary landscape, discreetly making reservations and experiencing the city's diverse offerings just like any other customer.

“We want to recognize that Atlanta is a culinary powerhouse with a long list of styles and flavors for foodies to enjoy. One might immediately associate the city with Southern cuisine, and rightfully so, but there is much depth here that should not go overlooked,” Gwendal Poullennec said, International Director of the Michelin Guides. “Atlanta is brimming with innovation and talent, which is evident in the dining scene, according to our anonymous inspectors.”

The Michelin Guide is famous for its coveted Michelin Stars, with one, two, or three stars awarded to establishments offering unparalleled cuisine.

“Atlanta’s culinary scene is rich in diversity and constantly evolving but has long been one of the most underappreciated assets in our city,” William Pate said, president and CEO of ACVB. “We are proud of the recognition the Michelin Guide will bring to our destination as it highlights our local chefs and cuisine.”

Later this year, the Michelin Guide will also unveil its selection of hotels in Atlanta, joining over 6,000 hotels in more than 130 countries featured in the prestigious guide. These handpicked accommodations, chosen for their exceptional style, service, and personality, cater to various budgets and can be booked directly through the Michelin Guide website and app.

The forthcoming Michelin Guide Atlanta restaurant selection will adhere to the historical procedure used by Michelin, based on five universal criteria: quality products, harmony of flavors, mastery of cooking techniques, the chef's culinary voice and personality, and consistency throughout multiple visits and the menu.

Originally published in France at the turn of the 20th century to boost tire sales, the Michelin Guide has retained its reputation as a reliable companion for travelers seeking exceptional dining experiences. The first North American Michelin Guide was published in 2005 for New York City, followed by Washington, D.C.; Chicago; California; Miami/Orlando/Tampa, Florida; Colorado; Toronto; and Vancouver.