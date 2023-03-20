Chick-fil-A says it will offer new app rewards, increase points required for redemption

The Atlanta-based chain's email says the points increase for rewards will take effect next month, on April 4.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A says it will be bringing new rewards obtainable through points on the Chick-fil-A One app, but also increase the points required to redeem them.

The Atlanta-based chain made the announcement in an email that says the points increase for rewards will take effect on April 4.

Currently a chicken sandwich, for instance, requires 600 points for redemption. Chick-fil-A customers using the Chick-fil-A One app get 10 points for every dollar they spend.

It's not clear what kind of increase will be made, and whether it will be applied the same to all items.

According to the release, the update will also bring with it new menu items that can be redeemed as rewards, as well as "exclusive rewards for Red & Signature members, like Kid's Meals and 30-count Grilled Nuggets."

Chick-fil-A also says there will be opportunities to earn bonus points through "special promotions and challenges."

"Don’t forget, redeeming points for rewards does not decrease your

points to the next Status tier or your current status," the email noted.

Chick-fil-A said in a statement:

"We did recently notify our members of upcoming changes to the Chick-fil-A One rewards store. The decision was a part of a regular evaluation process that takes into account different market conditions and costs to our business. As a result, on April 4, some of the point values required to redeem certain rewards will increase. We are confident our Chick-fil-A One membership program will continue to deliver great value to our guests.