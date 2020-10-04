ATLANTA — Local restaurant Mission + Market is doing its part for Atlantans who are without jobs by offering a free meal program.

Every Thursday, the eatery serves free meals and beverages to anyone who is unemployed. In just three weeks, they have dished out 500 free meals to the community.

"We hope to be able to continue to grow this program, providing as much and as often as we can." Executive Chef Ian Winslade said.

They are looking for help and would like to increase the number of free meals they provide. If you would like to support the free meal program, you can contact them at info@missionandmarketatl.com or call 404-948-2927.

