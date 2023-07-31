'We were very intentional in planning this facility' | New food bank center opens in Marietta to help meet community needs

The new community food center aims to help members of the Hispanic community.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — As economic challenges continue to impact families across metro Atlanta, the Atlanta Community Food Bank has stepped up its efforts to support those in need. A new food center in Marietta is aiming to provide much-needed relief for hundreds of families who are struggling to put food on the table and increasingly relying on food pantries.

The food center, which opened just last week, has already served close to 200 households seeking assistance. Staff members are working tirelessly to stack shelves with canned goods, meat, and other essential items, ensuring they have enough to meet the growing demand between morning and evening distributions.

Kyle Waide, CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank, emphasized the importance of serving the diverse communities in the area.

"We were very intentional in planning this facility and building capabilities to really meet the needs of the Hispanic community that is densely populated here," said Waide.

Waide also acknowledged the urgent need for support, especially among low and moderate-income families facing economic pressure.

"There's a really large population in the immediate area of low and moderate-income families who we know are facing lots of economic pressure right now," he explained.

With the upcoming school year and the associated costs for families, the demand for assistance is expected to increase.

"There's a lot of upfront costs for families as they get back into school. And then as we get into the fall, we've got sports, we've got the holiday season," Waide added.

Despite the rising demand, Waide assured that the food center is designed to complement, not compete with, their partner pantries. The ultimate goal is to work together to provide comprehensive support to those in need.

The food center is currently operating with limited hours, but Waide revealed they plan to expand those hours in the coming weeks to accommodate more families in need.

The community food center in Marietta is a crucial addition to the efforts to combat food insecurity across Cobb County. The Atlanta Community Food Bank continues its mission to support families and individuals in times of crisis, providing hope and sustenance during challenging times.

As the need for assistance continues to grow, the Atlanta Community Food Bank remains committed to making a positive impact on the lives of Metro Atlanta residents.

For more information on how to access resources or support the Atlanta Community Food Bank's mission, visit their website at www.atlfoodbank.org. A Facebook post about the new center list its address and hours of operation.