These Georgia fried chicken restaurants were listed as the best in America by Yelp

One of the restaurants cracked the top spot.

ATLANTA — Craving the crunch and juiciness of a perfect piece of fried chicken? Never fear, according to a recent list by Yelp, you won't have to journey too far for some of the best in the nation.

Three Georgia spots ranked among the website's 25 best placed to grab fried chicken. One location in Alpharetta even scored the top spot.

Korean fried chicken joint Kimchi Red took the first place spot. Meanwhile, Atlanta's own South City Kitchen Midtown came in at number five.

Finally, Mr. Wilkes' Dining Room in Savannah came in at number 23 on the list.

Kimchi Red took to Instagram to express their gratitude for making the list, along with being recognized by other outlets.