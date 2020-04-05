x
Cobb County high school students tribute healthcare workers

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Connection is coming in all kinds of ways!   

To Cobb County we go, where members of the community are thanking healthcare workers.

Navan Kothari is a 10th grader at Wheeler High School. He called some of his friends and put together this tribute video to honor the men and women in Cobb County who are fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Navan says our healthcare workers deserve to feel appreciated, and to feel loved by our community. 

