Dacula dad gifts ultimate surprise to fourth grade daughter

DACULA, Ga. — A Georgia fourth grader got a special gift Friday that may have topped anything on her Christmas wish list.

Fallan Murphy was dressed in her holiday best, donning ruby red pants and a Grinch green sweater at Hebron Christian Academy in Dacula.

She was speaking with a classmate when her father entered the room with a gift bag in hand. Fred Murphy had just returned from deployment where he spent time in Erbil, Iraq. He is DOD, Support 5th Group AOB 1st Battalion, according to a school spokesperson.

After not seeing his daughter for some time, he snuck up behind her for the ultimate surprise.

"Dad!" Fallan yelled, throwing herself into her father's embrace.

She paid no mind to the gift bag as she hung from her dad's neck in a hug so tight he had no choice but to carry her.

Her smile turned into tears of gratitude as she expressed her happiness to see her dad again.

Goes to show that the best present is often one's presence.