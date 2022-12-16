11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Dec. 16 – 18

Check out a new food court of food trucks this weekend or celebrate National Ugly Sweater Day at several locations.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — There's only a week until Christmas and Atlanta has not slowed down with things to do this holiday season. Santa is popping up all over town, but if you're trying to escape the red-and-white madness, check out a few new openings fit for avid foodies.

To submit an event | Text "weekend" to (404) 885-7600

Stop in and meet Atlantic Station’s artist-in-residence Karen Anderson Singer of Tiny Doors ATL She is opening her studio for a behind-the-scenes peek into how her public art comes to life. See Tiny Doors in progress, shop exclusive merchandise, view the retired door gallery and learn how she has become one of Atlanta’s most popular and well-known artists. The studio will be open on the third Saturday of every month from 10 a.m to 3 p.m.





Atlanta's sports teams and athletes continue to entertain and inspire us. Yet again, they gave us a memorable year full of triumph and celebration. Now it's time to decide who deserves to be honored as the very best of Atlanta sports. The 17th annual Atlanta Sports Awards, presented by the Atlanta Sports Council, is back and returns to 11Alive for a third consecutive year.

Watch it this Saturday at 7 p.m. on 11Alive or stream it on 11Alive+ which is available on Roku and Fire TV .





Gather the little ones for photos with Black Santa at The Sistah Shop this weekend. Share your wishlist and find out if you made it on the nice list this year. Choose from a variety of photo packages to commemorate the moment. The photo area will be set up at the shop from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18 from noon to 5 p.m.

Santa Claus is coming to The Queen’s Tea Party!

Bring the little ones and gather around for story time and hot cocoa with the jolly man himself, Santa Claus. This is a family-friendly event. Tickets include snacks, a five-minute photo session with your own device or professional photography and holiday-themed activities. It will be held on Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

J﻿oin Jess Pfeffer for a free all-levels yoga slow flow to decrease stress before the holidays and increase joy. Bring your own mat or towel and a reusable water bottle to Allbirds at Ponce City Market.

Small business vendors will be offering products at their outdoor market starting this weekend. The event is by The Atlanta Small Business Training Consortium. Vendors are still wanted, and they can sign up and pay the fee online. The event is free for the community to attend and is on Saturdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2818 Fairburn Rd. in Douglasville.

Head out to the Westend of Atlanta for a first-time experience for the city, a food court just for food trucks. They are celebrating a grand opening on Saturday from 11 a.m to 10 p.m. There will be music and events at 821 Beecher St SW.

The jolly man in the red suit had made his way down to Ponce City Market and this Saturday is your last chance to snag a photo with him. Bring your own cameras and take advantage of a photo op with Santa in his sleigh and enjoy yard games. Event organizers added that if the weather is frightful, he’ll spread holiday cheer on the second floor of the Central Food Hall next to The Village Retail and Bar Vegan.





The last three events are dedicated to National Ugly Sweater Day on December 16.

‘Tis the season to break out your holiday worst and go down to The Office Bar at Epicurean Atlanta for an Ugly Holiday Sweater Party! The Office Bar will feature festive cocktails, holiday games, live music and more. Plus, one sweater will be ranked the ugliest of them all.

Join the city for the 2nd Annual Ugly Sweater Crawl.

Get that Goodwill sweater, find those tacky holiday pants and get ready to jingle bell rock on Dec. 17th. Make it to the end and get your Holiday Drawstring Bag.

Regular Ticket Includes:

Holiday Drawstring Bag handed out at the after party

Ugly Sweater Crawl Koozie for the first 100 people

Christmas movie live stream trivia during crawl for prizes

Registration party to kick off the crawl

Themed discounted drink specials at participating bars

DJs playing holiday music at multiple stops

Ugly Sweater Digital Crawl Map to help guide you bar to bar

Ugly Sweater After Party

Celebrate National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day at this picture pop-up!