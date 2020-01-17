ATLANTA — He was able to pull off the surprise 11,000 miles away from home. One that his mother, a school resource officer, will never forget.

Army Specialist Shakir Aquill hasn't seen his mom, Officer L.J. Williamson, in almost two years.

Aquill knew he'd only be home for 21 days following a tour in South Korea, so the 2016 Westlake High School graduate wanted to make it special.

Fast forward to Friday.

Students were excited for the pep rally for the Therrell High School boys basketball team – the defending Class AA state champions who are undefeated this season.

But, only a handful of people are in on the secret. The one that everyone will remember most.

It started by recognizing Williamson, for her involvement with Toys For Tots. They even played a video message from Aquill. She was surprised. But that was only the beginning.

It was time to introduce the basketball team.

As they ran onto the court, bursting through a banner, out came Aquill trailing from the back.

The crowd roared.

Hugs, tears ... and more hugs -- and more tears.

"This is surreal," Williamson said. "I couldn't believe it."

She said when he's away, “I feel like some of me is missing."

She's happy that his next stop is in Seattle. And thrilled that she can fly there.

This was the second surprise for the day for Aquill. He surprised his brother, Justin Pattillo, a seventh grader at Wesley International Academy Charter School, earlier in the day.

