This street was ranked as Georgia's most haunted road

Vampires, ghouls and lost souls are said to haunt this popular destination.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's spooky season and those who are looking for an eerie experience can go for a ghoulish drive on what's been ranked as Georgia's most haunted road.

RVTrader.com said River Street, Savannah reigns as one of the most haunted roads in America and in the South.

It's no surprise as Savannah is known as one of the spookiest cities in the nation and even as the paranormal paradise of the Peach State. The survey said River Street, more specifically, is a roadway tormented by the spirits of those killed while working the docks.

The spookiness starts with Savannah's origins as it was built on a plot of land that served as a burial ground for Native tribes in the area. River Street, which hugs the Savannah River and is near the historic district, was where indentured servants from Europe and the enslaved were forced to load and unload harboring ships. Some were crushed under the weight of their work, according to Visit Savannah.

Savannah's dark past is also still evident along the street, as some of the buildings and warehouses along the street used to be holding cells for the enslaved that survived the Middle Passage.

"People have even claimed to see individuals on the street suddenly vanish into the night mist," the ranking explanation said.

Other folklore claims the road is riddled with vampires - if you visit at the right time. These ancient and immortal bloodsuckers are said to be the cause of the deaths and disappearances that have been reported over the decades.