Silver Comet Ball Drop NYE celebration canceled in Paulding County

The news was confirmed by the Paulding County Chamber of Commerce and the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Silver Comet Ball Drop in Dallas, Georgia has been canceled. The news comes shortly after the cancelation of Atlanta's Peach Drop event.

Dallas, Georgia was initially set to kick off the new year with a ball drop celebration on Friday, Dec. 31. The City of Dallas, however, canceled the event Monday, Dec. 27, according to a social media post by the government.

The Paulding County Chamber of Commerce confirmed the news Wednesday night, citing extreme weather conditions as the cause of the cancelation.

"Your Paulding Chamber was excited to partner with City of Dallas, Ga. to bring to you the Silver Comet Ball Drop. Due to the extreme forecasted weather conditions, we are sorry to have to cancel this outdoor event." The chamber of commerce said in a social media post. "We were proud to have redesigned the lighted ball and can't wait to show it off next year. Wishing everyone a happy and safe New Year's Eve."

Several Metro Atlanta areas were hit with flood and severe thunderstorm warnings Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning as severe weather swept across much of the Peach State. Several North Georgia counties remained in a tornado watch until 5 a.m. Thursday morning.