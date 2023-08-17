Live | 11Alive Uninterrupted: Black Youth Town Hall at Columbia High

Atlanta's youth took center stage, leading conversations about careers, mental health, social media and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — 11Alive is committed to fostering conversations about how to protect Atlanta's youth.

Our station held its second community town hall sponsored by Grady, focusing on the city's Black youth. It was a chance to discuss what assistance they need when it comes to safety, mentorship and resources.

This time, 11Alive teamed up with the students of Columbia High School in Decatur to hear directly from the youth about what they need to thrive.

Young bright minds took center stage, delving into real topics that impact them through conversations led by the youth - for the youth.

Watch the full special on 11Alive on Thursday night at 8 p.m. It's also available to stream.

"11Alive Uninterrupted" is a series that brings viewers in-depth conversations with influential thought leaders , community members and dynamic visionaries in Atlanta.