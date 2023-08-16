Fulton County homeowners will not pay a higher millage rate

A Fulton County resident said as inflation is causing the prices of everything to soar, some of her neighbors have had to move.

Example video title will go here for this video

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Homeowners in Fulton County will not be paying a higher millage rate.

Fulton County commissioners made that decision during Wednesday afternoon's meeting. During the comments period, residents spoke out against that millage hike.

Wednesday's meeting was the third and final public hearing before the vote was to be decided on by the commissioners which would have increase the millage rate from 8.87 to 9.272. That money would have been used to continue generating the general fund which in turn would later help pay for a new jail in Fulton County.

Another motion was made during the meeting to scale back the millage rate to 8.82, but that rate decrease failed, prompting commissioners to approve the rate at 8.87.

Fulton County resident Mai-li Dong said as inflation is causing the prices of everything to soar, some of her neighbors have had to move.

"You push people out you're not gonna have the tax bases," she said. "Therefore, you're not gonna have the collections you're expecting to fulfill their so-called budget."