Bars, venues slowly emerge from pandemic

Crowds grow uneasily as inoculation rate rises

ATLANTA — With sports venues like the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta United stadiums expected to fill up for the first time since 2019, many businesses that stayed closed for most of the last year are also starting to reopen.

Among the many nightspots on Edgewood Avenue is the Joystick Gamebar – which stayed closed since March of 2020 and reopened two weeks ago.

It’s slowly returning to its old busy self, says one of its owners. "It's good to see people coming back out. People who are still being responsible, but miss that social activity," said Johnny Martinez. He also co-owns the Georgia Beer Garden, which is expected to reopen next weekend after saying closed for a year.

Entertainment venues like the Fox Theater have remained all-but closed. But websites for the Fox and the Masquerade show live events scheduled in July and August.

"People are excited to see live music," said Mike Jakob, who expanded his Elliott Street Pub to include an outdoorsy concert space which is hosting shows this weekend. The space will require masks. It won’t require vaccines.

"Most of our customers are vaccinated. And it might turn into, 'hey, if you're not vaccinated and you get sick – not our fault.' It might turn into that," Jakob said.

Jakob says he looked up one day last weekend and five hundred people were trying to get into his tiny pub on Elliott Street – and kind of laughing off the old pandemic rules.

"Because vaccinated people are like, hey - we’re good. We’re hugging," he laughed. "No more elbow kissing. We’re all hugging now."

Jakob’s spot began staging outdoor concerts a few weeks ago. Other venues, like the Fox theatre and the Masquerade, are scheduling concerts for July while hoping indoor state restrictions will lift in time.

Martinez said it's still uncertain whether businesses like his can start to make money again anytime soon. "We really don’t think we’re really going to go through and hit our old numbers til the end of summer. Or fall," Martinez said, adding that revenue has climbed slowly since Joystick reopened.