GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- The body of a drowned man has been pulled from the water of Lake Lanier after a search for nearly an hour.

According to the Gwinnett County Fire Department, the body was found by dive team members from Hall County in about ten feet of water. The call originally came in at around 4 p.m. when a bystander called 911 reporting the man had been underwater for 5 minutes.

Crews arrived and gathered information on the victim and what witnesses knew about the moments before he went under. Friends of the victim said they swam out to eh boundary of the beach area at the park and were returning when the victim "went into distress" and under the surface.

Bystanders tried to save him but had little success. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said that the lake park was open but said that the beach and swim area was closed to the public due to the agency's high water plan.

Fire officials deferred to the medical examiner or the Georgia Department of Natural Resources for identification of the victim citing HIPPA restrictions.

