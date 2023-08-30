Atlanta Black Pride weekend: Celebrating with purpose

Community partners provide health services and support for Atlanta Black Pride attendees.

ATLANTA — As Atlanta gears up for the highly anticipated Atlanta Black Pride Weekend, final preparations are underway to ensure this year's festivities combine celebration with a meaningful purpose.

The events, which kick off tonight and run through Labor Day weekend, promise not only vibrant celebrations but also essential services and support for attendees.

Lakeisha Coach, a member of the team at A Vision 4 Hope, emphasizes that Atlanta Black Pride Weekend goes beyond just having a good time.

"This whole Atlanta pride event is to increase visibility, awareness, self-esteem, and bring dignity so we can all come together," she said.

A Vision for Hope is ready to provide vital health services throughout the weekend, including confidential testing and screening services.

One of the highlights of their efforts is a mobile clinic, a massive van parked outside Best Friends Restaurant and Bar. The proceeds from the restaurant contribute to A Vision 4 Hope's work in the Black community, creating a powerful synergy of support.

Timothy Blumfield, a patient care advocate at A Vision 4 Hope, acknowledges the importance of balance during such a vibrant celebration.

"There's a lot of activities happening this week, so we definitely don't want to stop people from having the fun that they set out to have," he notes, highlighting the organization's commitment to enhancing the overall experience of pride weekend.

A party with a purpose. Organizers and community partners for Atlanta Black Pride are preparing for for a jam packed weekend and the chance to make sure people have all their needs met. More on that on @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/HFS4UGx8VQ — Karys Belger (@KarysBelger) August 30, 2023

This collaboration between community partners and the organizers of Atlanta Black Pride demonstrates a commitment to the well-being of those in need during one of the summer's most significant events. Bishop Oliver Allen, one of the co-founders of Atlanta Black Pride Weekend, explains their mission.

"We position ourselves between justice and joy. We fight for justice, but we also need an opportunity to celebrate each other, celebrate our lives, celebrate community."

Oliver Allen believes that the multi-day event is more important than ever, given the current political climate.

"There's a lot going on politically in this country," he points out. "That is the intention of the weekend. I think you're going to see more spotlight on galvanizing our unity to be a strong voice."

From health services to financial support and youth empowerment initiatives, Atlanta Black Pride Weekend aims to provide not only a vibrant party atmosphere but also a platform for purposeful engagement. The Best Friends Lounge, for instance, will donate all proceeds to support the mission of A Vision 4 Hope and raise funds for AIDS Walk Atlanta.