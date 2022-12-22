As frigid weather sweeps across state, Atlanta nonprofits expanding resources for those in need

MUST Ministries and other organizations have already been preparing for the holidays and the cold snap.

ATLANTA — With frigid temperatures expected throughout metro Atlanta during the Christmas weekend and into Monday, local nonprofits have been working to make sure the people they serve have resources at their disposal.

Keo Buford helps oversee emergency housing for MUST Ministries. The organization provides meals, housing, and other resources for those in need.

"Anytime the weather turns 35 degrees or below, we open up our campus for those individuals starting at 6 p.m.," Buford told 11Alive.

Buford said that he works with other nonprofit partners to make sure resources are available, especially for those who are in need of a place to stay.

Recently, he said, cold snaps in October and November have made expanding the emergency housing needs to allow for people to come in before 6 p.m.

"After lunchtime, typically, if the weather is fine, the campus is closed to individuals who do not live here," he said. "But, you know, this week we've been allowing folks, our folks to stay in."

Buford also said the number of people in need is steadily increasing.

"We are always prepared for larger numbers," Buford explained. "We always prepare for that."

He is also working to make sure their clients are ready ahead of the Meals on Wheels Atlanta weekend.

CEO of Meals on Wheels Atlanta, Charlene Crusoe-Ingram, said the organization has fed a record 650 seniors this year and explained that they would like to feed as many seniors as possible.

She told 11Alive the last meals for their 90 routes were delivered Thursday when singer Keri Hilson volunteered for the day. The packages included frozen meals and pantry items for seniors who are still able to cook for themselves.

"For two weeks, our seniors have their meals in hand already," Crusoe-Ingram said.

Other volunteers and staff helped unpack pantry items before the offices closed down for the holiday.